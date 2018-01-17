Bill to fast-track EA common currency goal for tabling

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A bill for the establishment of the long-awaited East African Monetary Institute is set for tabling before the East African Legislative Asembly (Eala) which reconvenes in Kampala, Uganda next week.

The proposed institute will add up as other institutions of the East African Community (EAC), with this one mandated to lay ground for fast-tracking implementation of the EAC Monetary Union.

"The EAC Monetary Institute Bill, 2017 is expected to provide for the functions, governance and funding for the institute as well as other related matters", said Bobi Odiko, the spokesperson for the regional Assembly.

The East African Monetary Institute will be one of the four key institutions envisaged to fast-track operationalization of the EAC Monetary Union.

The others will be the EAC Statistics Bureau, the EAC Financial Serivices Commission and the EAC Surveillance, Compliance and Enforcement Commission.

Also once mulled is establishment of the East African Central Bank. The single currency shall have to be realized after a ten year period of implementation.

EAC officials say the four institutions were needed because of the establishment of a strong Monetary Union would require "a robust institutional framework to ensure compliance and safeguard the convergence process".

The Monetary Union is intended to promote and sustain a zone of sound monetary policy and prudent fiscal policies to reinforce the needed monetary policies across the region.

The dream, according to the EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko, is to have East Africans trade easily using any of their currencies and eventually have an East African common currency.

The EAC Monetary Protocol was signed in Kampala on November 30th, 2013 during the EAC Heads of State Summit and later ratified by the five member states in the bloc then; Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Rwanda.

The coming Eala session will also see the tabling of a related EAC Statistics Bureau Bill, 2017 which seeks to establish a Statistics Bureau as another EAC institution under the Monetary Union protocol.

"The bill provides for the functions, powers, governance and its funding with the view to establishing an institution responsible for statistics in a bid to support the Monetary Union", Mr. Odiko said.

Also to be tabled, during the Eala plenary session which will run from January 22nd to February 9th, is the EAC Oaths Bill, 2017.

The proposed legislation anticipates to provide for the taking and administering of Oaths in relation to the specific persons appointed to serve in the organs or institutions of the Community.