Buhari: Why I want another term

By MOHAMMED MOMOH AFRICAREVIEW Correspondent

Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his decision to seek a second term in office was borne out of a deep passion to serve Nigerians, and not for personal gains.

He was speaking at his Bayagida Model Primary School ward in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday, during the launch of the ruling All Progressives Congress's (APC) grassroots elections.

The president said the driving force for seeking public office should be to serve the people and see their lives improved.

APC is conducting the grassroots elections for the first time since its founding in 2014.

“I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth. I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference in the lives of our people,” said President Buhari.

He disclosed that his passion to see real changes in the lives of Nigerians informed his choice to join politics in the first place, and inspired him to contest elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

His administration, he said further, had already started ensuring fairness, justice, and equity, in spite of challenges, and would work hard to consolidate on the gains.

“After my retirement from the army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice, and the inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives,” President Buhari added.

The head of state called called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begins to unfold, and urged political parties and the electorate to put the country first and always remember that victory ultimately belongs to God.

The 75-year-old former military head of state, asked members of APC to remain orderly and loyal to the party.

The APC national convention has been slated for June, the first to be held since the birth of the party.

President Buhari overruled the decision to extend the tenure of the current National Executive Committee (NEC).

The current national Chairman, Mr John Odigie-Oyegun, will slug it out with former Edo State governor and ex-labour leader, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, who is believed to be President Buhari's favourite.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was also at ward congresses in Eti Osa Local Government, in Lagos State where he assured Nigerians that they would share in the benefits of the Buhari administration.