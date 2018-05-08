45 dead in attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria

Kano. Forty-five people died in an attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria, civilian militia members said on Sunday, amid growing levels of rural violence often involving cattle theft, robbery and kidnappings for ransom. “The 45 bodies were found scattered in the bush. The bandits pursued residents who mobilised to defend the village after overpowering them,” said a vigilante who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “The dead included children abandoned by their parents during the attack. (AFP)