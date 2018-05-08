Tuesday, May 8, 2018

45 dead in attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria

 

Advertisement

Kano. Forty-five people died in an attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria, civilian militia members said on Sunday, amid growing levels of rural violence often involving cattle theft, robbery and kidnappings for ransom. “The 45 bodies were found scattered in the bush. The bandits pursued residents who mobilised to defend the village after overpowering them,” said a vigilante who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “The dead included children abandoned by their parents during the attack. (AFP)

advertisement

In The Headlines

Tanzanian govt on a tight spot over hiked sugar prices

Industry minister Charles Mwijage failed to respond on hiked sugar prices

Do you know the worth of a fallen Tanzanian soldier?

The family of a Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) soldier who dies while in the United

  • News
    No plan for special police zone in Ngara, says Masauni  
  • News
    Kenya’s first satellite to be launched in space  
  • News
    Govt plans to enact new law on land use  
  • News
    Kihansi spray toads back to their natural environment  