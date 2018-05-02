7 killed in ‘terror’ shooting in Goma

Goma, DR Congo. Seven people were killed when gunmen went on a shooting spree in Goma, a major city in the troubled east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the mayor said yesterday. “Some unidentified men spread terror” late Sunday in Goma, mayor Thimotee Muissa Kense told AFP. “They were shooting in all directions,” he said, immediately killing three people and wounding 22 others. “Four people later died of their wounds. Eighteen others are still in hospital,” the mayor said. A 33-year-old butcher who witnessed the shooting told AFP that on Sunday evening two people arrived on a motorcycle in the neighbourhood of Mugunga on the outskirts of Goma. (AFP)