AU to hold talks on maritime security in Togo

Addis Ababa. The African Union (AU) will be holding an extraordinary summit next week on maritime security, safety and development on the African continent in Lome, Togo.

A statement from the pan-African bloc said on Saturday that the summit has been scheduled to take place on Oct. 11-15.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Chairperson of the AU Commission, and President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo met last Wednesday in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, where they discussed preparations for the summit, recalled the statement.

President Faure Gnassingbe was in Ethiopia on a two-day official visit during which, together with the Chairperson of the AU Commission, discussed the state of preparations of the Extraordinary Summit, said the statement.

“We’re looking forward to the Summit. The sea is a huge resource for us. We’re very excited to have the Charter in Lome, which will guide Africa in dealing with maritime issues. The world is looking at the sea as the next economic frontier, and so Africa cannot afford to lag behind”, noted Dlamini Zuma during her meeting with President Gnassingbe.

They have also discussed the need to have a team of lawyers as well as an AU body to help in determining every Member States’ continental shelf, it said.

The statement added the two leaders underlined the importance of tapping into the resources of the sea to increase Africa’s prosperity, instead of allowing those resources to become a source of conflict.

The Summit is expected to adopt an African Maritime Security Charter, said the statement, therefore, the Heads of State and Government will take the discussions beyond security to include issues of fishing, transport, mining, and tourism, which can help boost job creation and employment for African countries.