Adverse weather leaves Mozambique with $8m bill

By Arnaldo Vieira @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Luanda. The Mozambique government needs at least $7.6 million (about Meticais 460m) to assist the 15,000 people affected by the recent adverse weather, media reported.

The VOA Radio, on its website, quoted the National Institute for Calamities Management as saying that two weeks of adverse weather had left parts of the southern African state devastated.

It further said the country only had a third of the needed money.

Mozambique has been experiencing heavy rains and strong wind for several days.

Like other southern Africa states, Mozambique has in the recent years experienced a severe drought. The dry spell has since been replaced by heavy rains induced by the El-Nino weather condition, in the northern parts.

Often a victim of changing weather phenomena, Mozambique today remains one of the world's poorest countries, with more than half of its 24 million population living below the poverty line.

Mozambique gained independence from Portugal in 1975, but descended into a civil war that lasted more than a decade.