Another Ugandan bus ambushed by S. Sudan gunmen

Gulu. Unknown gunmen on Wednesday ambushed yet another Ugandan bus plying the Juba-Nimule road in South Sudan, security officials have said.

The attack comes just a week after gunmen ambushed Gateway Bus registration UAU 262L killing two people and injuring one at Moli in Magwi County Eastern Equatoria state.

According to Ugandan security officials, the Wednesday incident involved a Victory Base bus registration UAK 478V that was attacked at Loboi village in Aruu Junction, Eastern Equatoria state at about 10:30 am.

The bus was reportedly from Kampala heading to South Sudan capital, Juba.

Aswa Regional Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema confirmed the incident to Daily Monitor in an interview on Thursday but noted that the bus driver managed to pass through the ambush with all passengers unhurt.

“The bus was shot at several times by the armed men but luckily, the driver drove through without anyone getting shot hurt,” Mr Okema said. He added that, “They were also lucky to have passed through the ambush due to the timely intervention of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army [SPLA] soldiers who repelled the armed men.

According to Mr Okema, the bus attacked was the fourth to have left for Juba Capital that morning at the Ugandan border of Elegu in Amuru District adding that three other buses that left earlier that day successfully reached Juba capital.

“We appeal to travellers to take caution while travelling to South Sudan because of the volatility in the area,” Mr Okema said.

The attack comes in the wake of high insecurity reported in South Sudan following clashes between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his former Vice President Riek Machar in July this year in Juba Capital that sparked off violence.

On October 10 this year, unknown gunmen suspected to be rebels attacked three Ugandan bound buses at Jabelen in Central Equatoria state about 120 Kilometers from the Ugandan border town of Elegu in Amuru district. (NMG)

The buses attacked included one owned by Eco Bus Company that was burnt down, Gateway and Friendship whose passengers were briefly abducted and robbed of their valuables before being freed.