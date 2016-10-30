At least 22 killed in Egypt floods: new toll

Cairo, Egypt | AFP |. At least 22 people were killed and 72 injured in flooding in parts of Egypt caused by torrential rains, authorities said Sunday, updating an earlier toll of 18 dead.

Health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the death toll could rise as some families may not have reported the loss of relatives who have already been buried since the flooding began on Thursday.

The government on Saturday announced the provision of 50 million pounds ($5.6 million/five million euros) for flood-hit areas, which include Sohag, South Sinai and along the Red Sea coast.

The Al-Masry Al-Youm and Al-Watan newspapers said residents in Ras Gharib angry over the government response to the floods on Saturday blocked a convoy transporting Prime Minister Sharif Ismail.

Ras Gharib, near the mouth of the Gulf of Suez, was the worst hit area with nine people killed in the flooding.

Also among those lost in the disaster were six people killed when a bus overturned on a flooded road in Sohag province.