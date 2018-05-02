Banda dismisses corruption claims

Zomba, Malawi. Malawi’s newly-returned former president Joyce Banda said yesterday she had evidence that corruption allegations against her were politically motivated as she left the door open to another presidential run. Banda, 68, flew home on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile during which she faced the threat of arrest over corruption allegations in the biggest financial scandal in the country’s history. Banda fled in 2014 when she lost power after being embroiled in the so-called Cashgate scandal, in which government officials siphoned off millions of dollars of public money. “This is not a matter I would want to discuss now. But I just want you to know that this matter is political,” she told AFP at her home in Zomba, southern Malawi. “I don’t think, I know. I have got evidence to that effect.” (AFP)