Wednesday, November 23, 2016

Bid to bar UN LGBT expert defeated

The UN Human Rights Council appointed

The UN Human Rights Council appointed international law professor Vitit Muntarbhorn of Thailand to investigate LGBT rights abuses. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • A draft resolution demanding talks on the legality of the new expert’s mandate had been put forward by the African group of countries in the General Assembly’s human rights committee.
  • The measure however was gutted of its key demand when a group of Latin American countries presented an amendment deleting the request to delay the appointment.

United Nations. A bid by African countries to delay the appointment of the first-ever UN expert tasked with investigating LGBT rights abuses worldwide was defeated on Monday.

A draft resolution demanding talks on the legality of the new expert’s mandate had been put forward by the African group of countries in the General Assembly’s human rights committee.

The measure however was gutted of its key demand when a group of Latin American countries presented an amendment deleting the request to delay the appointment.

The amendment was adopted by a vote of 84 to 77, with 17 abstentions.

South Africa broke ranks and voted in favor of the amendment, while European countries, the United States, Canada and South American countries also voted to maintain the expert in his post.

Somalia and Rwanda abstained. China, Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia were among the countries that supported the African bid to suspend the appointment.

The new amended draft resolution -- without the suspension of the LGBT rights expert -- was adopted by a vote of 94 to 3, with 80 abstentions.

The UN Human Rights Council in September appointed international law professor Vitit Muntarbhorn of Thailand to investigate abuses against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people worldwide.

That appointment was agreed following a stormy debate that also saw several African states vote against the decision.

Muntarbhorn, who began his new mandate this month, has been appointed for three years. (AFP)

In The Headlines

30 minutes ago

Colombia, FARC to sign new peace accord Thursday

Colombia's government and FARC guerrillas will sign a new peace accord Thursday, after a previous

22 minutes ago

Israel bid to quiet Muslim call to prayer revived

A controversial Israeli bill to quiet the Muslim call to prayer is to go forward after it was

  • International
    Lufthansa cancels nearly 900 flights over pilot strike  
  • News
    JPM given road map towards new Katiba  
  • News
    Funding crisis clouds Eala sitting in Nairobi  
  • News
    Independent candidacy not ditched: govt  