Budget committee pushes for additional Sh21bn for Bunge

By By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

The Parliamentary Budget Committee has recommended an additional Sh21.19 billion for Parliament office to finish its operations to June this year.

Committee chairperson Hawa Ghasia told the National Assembly yesterday that the office had received Sh77.4 billion and there was Sh8.3 billion remaining, which could not suffice the requirement.

She said there was a challenge of receiving the approved funding in time as the office received less than what it was supposed to get.

“We, therefore, ask the government to release fund to Parliament office on quarterly basis as required by the Budget Act of 2015,” she said.

She was speaking after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa tabled the 2017/18 budget for his office and Parliament fund.

The House approved Sh99 billion for the office in 2016/17 and now the office budget will increase to Sh121.65 billion for the next financial year.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Committee on Justice and Constitutional Affairs presented its report indicating that there was no good fund release, especially on the development expenditure.

Presenting the report, committee chairman Joseph Mhagama said the shortfalls were possibly influenced by decline of revenues and that the government should make realistic estimates.

He said the PM office was allocated Sh64.6 billion for recurrent expenditure in the current financial year and up to February 2017 it had received only Sh37.5 billion which is 58 per cent. On the other hand, Sh159.17 billion was allocated for development expenditure and up to February it had received Sh70.48 billion which is 44 per cent only. “There were projects which had been allocated with funding but up to the end of February some of them received nothing,” said Mr Mhagama.

He also told the PM office to match its priorities with the industrialization drive. The committee also warned the office of the Registrar of Political Parties to ensure it observes rules and regulations in releasing grants to divided CUF and increase reconciliation efforts to avoid further divisions.

On the other hand, the Opposition raised several issues in the PM budget including the Sh6.2 billion raised for Kagera earthquake survivors which it said there was no transparency on its utilisation.

The leader of Official Opposition, Mr Freeman Mbowe, said the government decision to buy new aircrafts for the state-owned Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) was unplanned as the company had no business plan.

“There was Sh1.6 billion set aside for Democratic Empowerment Project but up to the end of February 2017, only Sh29 million was released. This is a clear indication that the government was not ready to strengthen democracy in the country and it has to explain before us about this matter,” said Mr Mbowe.

His speech was interrupted by MPs and ministers who sought speaker’s guidance and others informing him especially when reading a section touching President Magufuli.

“To avoid unnecessary contentions, I agree to remove that section but the message has been sent and delivered,” he said.