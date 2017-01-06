Burundi bans NGO’s for tarnishing country’s image

Bujumbura. The Burundian home affairs ministry has cancelled activities of Iteka human rights league over accusations of tarnishing the east African country’s image, the ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

“The Iteka human rights league had diverted from its original assignments provided in its constitution. It was collaborating with enemies of democracy in Burundi through fabricating lies and false information on Burundi,” Burundian Home Affairs and Civic Education Ministry Spokesman Therence Ntahiraja said. He indicated that Iteka League continued to commit errors despite its suspension, by the ministry, on Oct. 24, 2016. Ntahiraja said, “Iteka League issued biased reports containing lies and false information that could destabilize the country.”

According to the statement, the ministry reanalyzed the conduct of Iteka League and decided to “indefinitely” cancel its activities on Dec. 21, 2016. In November 2016, the Burundi-based Iteka Human Rights League and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) jointly published a report entitled “Repressions with a Tendency to Genocide” where they said that the crisis that broke out in Burundi since April 2015 following the third term bid of Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza has left over 1,000 deaths and between 300 and 800 disappearances.