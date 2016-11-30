Cameroon varsity students protest

Yaoundé. Several students of the University of Buea in southwestern Cameroon were arrested and detained late Monday after they staged a protest over presidential grants and delayed registration.

Sources said on Tuesday the arrested students were still in custody where they were allegedly being tortured.

“They are being held in the military station and the torture is unbearable,” said a BBC correspondent, Mr Randy Joe Sa’ah, who was monitoring the strike.

The students were protesting the non-disbursement of FCFA 50,000 presidential grants to some deserving students as well as the delayed remittance of FCFA 10,000 late registration fee by some students who did not meet the online deadline.