China calls for peace, stability in DRC tensions

United Nations. China on Monday called upon the international community to “resolutely promote the political process” and “vigorously promote peace and stability” in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Wu Haitao, the deputy permanent representative of China to the United Nations, made the remarks as he was speaking at an open meeting of the UN Security Council on the current situation in the DRC.

“The political process in the DRC is at a critical juncture,” Wu said. “President (Joseph) Kabila and the DRC government are committed to advancing the national dialogue, safeguarding stability and promoting economic and social development, which China welcomes.”

“In the meantime, the political situation in the DRC is pretty fragile,” he noted. “The realization of lasting peace and prosperity development is an arduous task and has a long way to go. Hence, it needs the continuous support of the international community.”

A UN Secuerity Council mission visited the DRC and Angola early last month, showing the greater attention given by the 15-nation UN body to the problem of the DRC.

On the efforts to promote the political process in the DRC, he said that the DRC government and relevant opposition parties have signed a political agreement on the election schedule and the establishment of political transition, and the appointment of a prime minister.

“China welcomes this development and we call on the opposition parties which have not yet been part of the national dialogue to sign the political agreement as soon as possible, resolve their difference through dialogue and dedicate themselves to peace, stability and development in the country,” he said.

“The international community should respect the development path independently chosen by the DRC and provide constructive assistance to the country on the basis of respect for the sovereignty of the DRC,” he said.

Touching upon the efforts to promote peace and security in the DRC, the senior Chinese diplomat noted that the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC, known as the MONUSCO, and the DRC government forces have made a positive headway in their fight against armed groups.