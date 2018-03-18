Sunday, March 18, 2018 Cyclone Eliakim kills at least 7 in Madagascar Damage caused by cyclone Eliakim in Madagascar. PHOTO|NMG Advertisement By Rivonala Razafison @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com advertisement In The Headlines 6 minutes ago Kibaha deploys form six leavers to supplement shortage of Mathematics teachers The Kibaha Township Council is facing an acute shortage of Mathematics teachers, forcing Govt warns ‘unruly’ Tanzanite miners The government will take stern measures against Tanzanite miners who have not complied with a News Hundreds get free dental care services in Kagera, Mara regions News CUF: Prof Lipumba’s attack on Maalim Seif prompts rejoinder 2 hours ago News Russians vote in Dar to elect their country’s leader 4 hours ago News Key issues in Bharti, govt talks over Airtel shares 8 hours ago