Doctors in court over Sh1m bribe

Two health workers have been arraigned for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe amounting to over Sh1 million from patients.
The accused include acting Kiagata Health Centre medical doctor-in-charge Marcelina Narkiso and Mr Job Mwita, who works at the Basalia Private Clinic.
They were charged with committing three criminal offences before magistrate Janeth Msalocha on Wednesday, the regional head of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Holle Makungu, told reporters.
He alleged that on various dates between January and February, the accused jointly conspired, solicited and received a Sh1,050,000 bribe from three patients identified as Nyabwire Mwikwabe, Justine Matinde and Spora Juma. Each patient is said to have paid Sh350,000. The bribe, according to Mr Makungu, was meant to help the patients receive surgery at the health centre. However, Ms Narkiso was released on bail after fulfilling bail conditions that required her to submit two sureties, who would sign a bond of Sh5 million.
Meanwhile, he said Mr Mwita did not appear in court. The case was adjourned until April 13.