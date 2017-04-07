Doctors in court over Sh1m bribe

He alleged that on various dates between January and February, the accused jointly conspired, solicited and received a Sh1,050,000 bribe from three patients identified as Nyabwire Mwikwabe, Justine Matinde and Spora Juma. Each patient is said to have paid Sh350,000. The bribe, according to Mr Makungu, was meant to help the patients receive surgery at the health centre. However, Ms Narkiso was released on bail after fulfilling bail conditions that required her to submit two sureties, who would sign a bond of Sh5 million.