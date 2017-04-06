Drought affects Turkana’s dreams of a better future

Lokamarinyang, Kenya. In just a few years water, oil and money would flow. Roads, schools and hospitals would follow. Turkana’s generations of poverty and neglect in Kenya’s arid north would end.

But it was not to be: five years after the discovery of oil, and four since a giant aquifer was found, drought has struck again, shattering the dreams of a different future for Turkana, a bone dry region of dust and stone, home to mostly semi-nomadic livestock herders and lacking the most basic trappings of modernity.

In the remotest areas, hungry children with anaemic eyes and swollen bellies go to clinics where food and medical aid are delivered in dribs and drabs, while the carcasses of dead animals -- killed by hunger and thirst -- are piled outside their villages.

Water wells have run dry or brackish, often, their pumps are broken.

“All our animals are dead, and the only water to drink is dirty and makes us sick,” said Ekiru Ekitela, her neck slung with countless colourful beads. Others have resorted to eating the remains of dead animals, saying “it’s that or nothing.”

The end of March is supposed to bring rains transforming the barren plains around the village of Lokamarinyang in the Kibish region in Turkana’s far north into pasture, but so far there is none to water the desperately dry land.

To the south, in Karioreng village, Akalale Esekon tried to breast-feed her infant child, but no milk came so the baby screamed with hunger. “He sucks, thinking that something is going to come out, but when my stomach is empty, there is nothing for the child,” she said. Her four-year-old daughter Atabo lacks strength enough to cry.

Her black hair had faded to a sickly brown and her upper arms were no thicker than a ping-pong ball.

Compounding the drought is population growth in Turkana -- at 6.4 percent a year, it is twice the national average -- which means already scarce resources are quickly exhausted by people and their livestock.

Kenya is not Somalia or South Sudan, neighbouring nations where war and state failure help drive starvation. It is instead the region’s biggest economy and a stable if faulty democracy, but Turkana feels like another country.

“The image of Kenya as a middle income country doesn’t do justice to the reality on the ground,” said Werner Schultink, country head for the UN children’s agency, UNICEF. Far from the agricultural south, where 90 percent of the population live, Turkana is a vast, poor region regularly ravaged by drought.