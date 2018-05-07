Monday, May 7, 2018

Egypt authorities seize atheist blogger again

 

Cairo. Egyptian police have arrested an atheist blogger who was previously detained for promoting his views, a rights lawyer said on Sunday.

Sherif Gaber was in police custody and set to be questioned by the prosecution on Sunday, Gamal Eid, head of the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, told AFP. “

He has been arrested and should be questioned tomorrow,” Eid said. It was not immediately clear when Gaber was arrested. In late March, Gaber tweeted that “some Muslim lawyers” filed a complaint against him with the attorney general. “I’ll probably get arrested in the next few days, but I don’t want you to get mad,” he wrote. (AFP)

