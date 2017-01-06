Gambia army chief backs president as region watches

Banjul. The Gambia’s army chief on Wednesday reaffirmed his loyalty to President Yahya Jammeh, despite the threat of a regional military intervention if the strongman refuses to step down.

Lieutenant General Ousman Badjie used a New Year message published in the pro-government Daily Observer newspaper to “renew to Your Excellency (Jammeh) the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of The Gambia Armed Forces”.

Regional leaders warned last month that the 15-member Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) would “take all necessary action” to enforce the results of a disputed December 1 poll that Jammeh lost to Adama Barrow.

Top ECOWAS official Marcel Alain de Souza described force as a “possible solution” if Jammeh clings to power, while Senegalese President Macky Sall, whose nation almost entirely surrounds The Gambia, said a military intervention could be the final course of action.

Jammeh, who has been in power for 22 years, stunned observers by initially accepting his defeat, but then made a U-turn a week later, rejecting the results and then filing a court challenge against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Diplomats in the region have voiced private concern that Barrow’s safety is not being guaranteed by the state, as he relies on unarmed volunteers to act as bodyguards.

Barrow initially claimed the army chief had personally assured him of his support, but Badjie subsequently appeared at high-level mediation talks in Banjul in mid-December saying the incumbent was still his boss. A crackdown in recent days by security agents has also shut two radio stations, while a group of traders selling t-shirts featuring Barrow’s image were briefly detained.

Hannah Forster, executive director of the Gambia-based African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies, described the media repression as “a blow to democracy” on Wednesday.