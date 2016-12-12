Ghana’s new leader, Addo urges respect for democracy

Accra. The winner of Ghana’s presidential election Nana Akufo-Addo on Saturday warned that African leaders who reject democracy were “fighting the tide of history”, following his nation’s high-stakes vote.

Defying predictions that the presidential race would be neck-and-neck, Akufo-Addo sailed to victory on a wave of anger over a sputtering economy, winning 53.8 percent of Wednesday’s vote over incumbent John Mahama.

And fears of widespread violence and concerns over the independence of Ghana’s electoral commission never materialised, cementing the West African country’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in a region plagued by dictators and coups.

“I believe that those who are going against the idea of competitive politics, electoral politics, are fighting the tide of history in West Africa and in the general African region,” Akufo-Addo told AFP in an interview at his modest house in the capital of Accra.

While praising the “consolidation of democracy” in Ivory Coast and Nigeria, Akufo-Addo hit out at leaders clinging to power.

“What is taking place in The Gambia is unfortunate,” Akufo-Addo said, referring to longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh who had conceded defeat in last week’s election but did a dramatic -- and unexpected -- U-turn on Friday, saying he would challenge the results. “Our people appreciate and understand and are happy with the values of democracy,” said the 72-year-old human rights lawyer, wearing a white collared shirt and his trademark round-rimmed glasses, which he buys in New York.

On the shelves in his home office is a white sculpture of an elephant -- the symbol of his New Patriotic Party (NPP) -- along with books ranging in topics from former British prime minister Tony Blair to pentecostal exorcism. In his victory speech, Akufo-Addo said the win was the most “humbling moment in my life” and pledged to put Ghana “back on the path of progress and prosperity.”