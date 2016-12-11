Ghana’s opposition leader wins presidential election

Accra. Ghanaian opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo won presidential elections in West Africa’s second-biggest economy after beating incumbent President John Mahama. Akufo-Addo was declared the winner on Friday by the chairman of Ghana’s electoral commission, Charlotte Osei, shortly after Mahama called him to concede defeat in Wednesday’s vote. Akufo-Addo won 53.9 per cent of ballots cast against 44.4 per cent for Mahama, Osei said in a televised broadcast on Joy News.

“I will not let you down,” Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party told thousands of supporters, who were dancing and shooting fireworks around his home in the Nima suburb of the capital, Accra. “I will do all in my power to live up to your hope and expectations.”

The 72-year-old former lawyer emerged as winner after pledging to create jobs and reignite an economy that’s seen faltering growth amid power outages and low prices for main exports oil, cocoa and gold. Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress, assumed office after the death of President John Atta Mills in July 2012, and was elected in December that year. He is the first leader who’s been refused a second term since Ghana returned to democratic rule in 1992.

“I would have cherished an opportunity to do more, but I respect the will of the Ghanaian people,” Mahama told his supporters in a broadcast on Joy News. “I will leave it to history to be the judge of my time and contributions while in office.” The turnout for the vote was 69 per cent, according to the website of the electoral commission.

The cedi gained 0.8 per cent on Friday while yields on Ghana’s dollar bonds maturing in 2023 eased 5.6 basis points to 9.15 per cent.