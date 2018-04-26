Govt tells students sent home over sex to endure

By Patience Ahimbisibwe, Daily Monitor @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Kampala.The Ugandan Ministry of Education and Sports has asked suspended 23 Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) students to run to court for redress if they feel the administration has violated their constitutional rights.

Ministry undersecretary Aggrey Kibenge, also said matters to do with boy-girl relationships are regulated by individual institutions to which guidelines the students must have signed to observe on admission.

“Every society has norms to govern the people living there and they agree. I can’t start kissing because I am a married man and I have found my wife in the ministry corridors. Young people should also respect the rights of others,” Mr Kibenge told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

“The aggrieved can contest in the courts of law,” he said. “As a ministry, we don’t go to the level of internal regulations. IUIU is a private university. You need to consult with the National Council for Higher Education for guidelines.”

“The ministry can only guide on policy matters such as admissions, accredited courses, and where actions against students are dehumanizing, or against the Constitution,” MrKibenge added.