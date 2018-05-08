Group vows to stop coal power project

Mombasa, Save Lamu, an environmental activism group, says it is determined to stop the establishment of the Ksh200 billion coal-fired power plant at Kwasasi in Lamu County. Environmentalists and a group of Lamu residents suffered a blow after a judge in Malindi declined to hear a case late March 2018 seeking to stop the establishment of a coal plant . The project is being undertaken by the Amu Power Company, a consortium of Gulf Energy and Centum Investment. Some 975 acres of land have already been set aside for the establishment of the project which is expected to generate 1,050 megawatts of power on completion. (NMG)