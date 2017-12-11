Monday, December 11, 2017

I’ve made history, says Dlamini-Zuma

 

In Summary

Pretoria.Former African Union chairperson and South African presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says win or lose‚ she is already a history-maker.

The ruling ANC contender said her nomination for the top party job was a milestone.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma is the first woman to mount a strong challenge for the party’s presidency.

She has emerged as Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s biggest challenger to replace President Jacob Zuma as ANC president at next weekend’s election.

“The branches of the ANC and the ANC have made history because‚ for the first time in the life of our organisation‚ we're going to have a cadre on the ballot paper for the position of president who‚ amongst other things‚ is a woman. That is already history.

"Whatever happens at Nasrec‚ history is already made‚” she said during Saturday’s rally in Durban.

Dr Dlamini-Zuma’s supporters chanted; "we are ready for Nkosazana" before she took to the podium.

The ex-wife of President Zuma touched on the wealth gap between rich and poor South Africans. She believes ANC’s ‘radical economic transformation’ policy will address that gap.

She also said education would be one of the key elements of any such transformation.

"Our education system must not only produce job-seekers‚ but also produce job-creators‚" she said.

 

