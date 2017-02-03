ISO boss’ son charged with girlfriend’s murder, remanded

Kampala. A son of the new Director General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) was yesterday charged with the murder of his 22-year-old university girlfriend and remanded to Luzira Prison. Mr Brian Bagyenda, the son to ISO boss (retired) Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, arrived at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court at 1:30pm aboard a police pick-up with armed guards. Hand-cuffed and dressed in a white and black checked shirtand holding a yellow plastic bag, Bagyenda looked calm. Bagyenda aged 29, a pharmacist, appeared together with two alleged accomplices Innocent Bainomugisha, 24, a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire, 28, a casual labourer. (NMG)