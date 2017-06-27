Infrastructure, job creation at the heart of Jubilee manifesto

Nairobi. President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will place “rapid industrialisation” at the heart of their government should they win a second term on August 8.

Ahead of the launch of the Jubilee Party manifesto in Nairobi, State House says the presidency will put more money in reviving or starting industries to create jobs and lift people from poverty.

The Jubilee Party, a compendium of several political oufits that supported the Uhuruto coalition at 2013 elections, will today publish a policy blueprint to guide their administration should they win in the next General Election.

While State House could not indicate the content of the new manifesto yet, Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the president and his deputy have already been telling Kenyans where their focus will be in their second term.

“On the campaign trail, the president and deputy president have already indicated that they want to deepen some of their most successful programmes,” he said.

“Tarmacking of roads, improving airports, and building of dams will complete the infrastructure juggernaut.”

Vision 2030

In essence, the Jubilee Party will borrow heavily from its manifesto of 2013, which was categorised in three main pillars of national unity, economy and transparency but then spilt into several sections.

In 2013 for example, the then Jubilee Alliance identified industrialisation, security and food sufficiency as key movers of the economy; creating jobs and getting people out of poverty.

“To reach our ambition of becoming a middle income country as projected in Vision 2030, we need an industrial revolution that creates a strong manufacturing base and propels us towards becoming Africa’s industrial hub,” the Alliance’s document said then.

“This means that we must improve our infrastructure— road, rail and power supply— so that we not only produce raw materials but also manufacture the consumer and agricultural goods we use internally.”

The Alliance’s goal of creating 1 million jobs annually was not quite realised.

832,000 jobs

According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the economy may have generated 832,000 jobs last year.

Just 10 per cent were formal jobs while the rest were menial, informal jobs or in insignificant sectors such as domestic work.