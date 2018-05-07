Ivory Coast president’s party votes for coalition

Abidjan. The party of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Saturday voted to back the formation of a large “unified party” with its allies, with the president saying there should be a primary to choose a candidate before presidential polls due in 2020. “Everyone voted en masse for the unified party,” said Henriette Diabate, president of the RDR. Ouattara said the “unified party (was) an opportunity for Ivory Coast”. “Selfishness leads nowhere,” he said, adding that the new formation would contribute to “political stability and economic development”. Ouattara, who came to power after a bloody five-month crisis in 2010-11 and is now in his second term, did not use the word primary but said the new party should “lay the basis for the choice of our next candidate”. (AFP)