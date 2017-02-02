Jubilee MP recruiting voters, claim Uganda police

Kampala. Uganda police have said Kenya’s Teso South MP Mary Emaase escaped arrest on Monday evening after she was reportedly found campaigning and recruiting voters in the country.

Eastern Uganda’s Bukedi regional police spokesperson Sowali Kamulya confirmed the incident, saying the Kenyan MP was found campaigning in Amagoro Village, Buteba Sub-County, in Busia District.

“You can’t cross from Kenya to Uganda purposely to campaign and recruit voters in a foreign country, which is illegal.

“Police got information that she was campaigning in that area but as soon as she sighted them, she managed to escape back to Kenya but police managed to arrest her bodyguard,” said Mr Kamulya.

Mr Kamulya identified the bodyguard and said the officer was being detained by Busia police.

He said police disarmed the bodyguard, who had a pistol and two magazines with 28 rounds of ammunition.

But in Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Emaase denied the allegations that she had been arrested in Uganda, calling the claims “mere propaganda”.

“What you have heard on social media is mere propaganda,” she said while contributing to proceedings in the National Assembly.