Kagame tells Rwandan youth to be active in politics

Kigali. Rwandan President Paul Kagame has urged his country’s youth to be more active in national politics, saying the future of the country is in their hands.

“Youth should participate more and better. You have to challenge yourself and ask what is my role, how can I play my part?” he said during an interview Sunday with the public broadcaster, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

Youth constitute about 70 per cent of Rwanda’s population. The statistics, Kagame said, is reason for youth to participate in leadership and forge a better future for Rwanda.

The Rwandan strongman, who led the liberation struggle in his early 30s, said nothing should be taken for granted and the youth should seize the opportunity and be more active in politics.

He was 33 when he abandoned his military course in the US to lead a four-year liberation war that resulted in the liberation of Rwanda and the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Kagame is seeking re-election in the August 4 poll.

He told the youth that the consequences of being passive or having an I-do-not care attitude toward politics can be detrimental to nation building.