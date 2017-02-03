Nairobi. Kenya has agreed to take part in a UN regional force for South Sudan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, three months after Nairobi angrily withdrew its troops from the country.
Kenya pulled its peacekeepers from South Sudan and announced it would not contribute to the planned regional force after Guterres’ predecessor, Ban Ki-moon, fired the Kenyan commander of the peacekeeping force.
The commander was sacked following a report that showed UN peacekeepers failed to protect civilians during heavy fighting in Juba in July. (NMG)