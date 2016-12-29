Kenyan Speaker orders probe into police cordon at House

Nairobi. Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro has ordered investigations into heavy deployment of police to Parliament Buildings ahead of Wednesday’s special sitting.

Mr Ethuro directed the House National Security Committee to look into the matter and report back to the House.

“This is not a police state. This is a democracy,” he told the Floor in a ruling after requests to adjourn over the security issue.

“The instructions were very clear that we don’t need any police presence. Even today when I came in and I saw (police), I called the Cabinet secretary for Interior (Joseph Nkaissery).”

The Speaker also ruled that the entire session would be broadcast live after the Parliament Broadcasting Unit signal was switched off last week when the National Assembly sitting degenerated into chaos.

His ruling followed protests and condemnation of the heavy police presence that saw some senators forced to abandon their cars and walk to the chamber.

The anti-riot officers, mainly GSU, barricaded Parliament Road and Harambee Avenue as more officers stood guard around the August House.

The Senators said the presence of the police was scaring them sick.

And both Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki and his Minority counterpart Moses Wetang’ula condemned the presence of the police on roads leading to Parliament Buildings, saying it eroded the independence of the Senate.

“Why is the gallery empty? Why is Parliament barricaded?” asked Mr Wetang’ula who claimed National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi had been escorted to Parliament by armed police.