Kenyans grapple with high maize fee

Nairobi. Consumers in Kenya have to dig deeper into their pockets to buy maize, whose prices have hit a new high amid decline in cross-border imports from neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda.

A 90kg bag of the staple widely consumed across the East African nation is currently going for between 30 U.S. dollars and 39 dollars in different urban areas.

Prices are lower in the breadbasket regions of the Rift Valley while highest in the capital Nairobi, where a 90kg bag is going at 39 dollars. On the other hand, the cost of a 2kg pack of maize flour has hit 1.1 dollars, up from one dollar mid last month.

Dealers are blaming the surge in prices from an average of 25 dollars last October to low supply both from within and across the borders.

Maize production in the breadbasket declined to 16 million bags last season from 21 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, due to erratic rains, diseases and high cost of inputs like fertiliser, which compelled some farmers to forego it.

However, of all the factors, poor rains hit farmers most. Sometime in July last year, the rains disappeared after many farmers had top-dressed their crops leading to fertiliser burning the plants because it could not be absorbed into the soil to release nutrients.

“Maize is slowly turning out to be gold because it is becoming hard to come by. I am buying my stock from a dealer in Nakuru at 30 dollars per 90kg bag, which is 5 dollars higher as compared to other years. Prices should need not be higher at this time,” Simon Mwangi, a trader in Nairobi, said Wednesday.