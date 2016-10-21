Kenyatta calls for national unity during Mashujaa Day

Machakos. President Uhuru Kenyatta today made a clarion call for national unity as he led Kenyans in the 7th celebration of Mashujaa Day.

President Kenyatta cautioned Kenyans not to be deceived by the ugly rhetoric from politicians as the country approaches the next general election.

He called on Kenyans to instead focus on unity, cohesion and prosperity.

In his call for national unity, the President urged Kenyans and leaders in particular to move away from politics based on ethnicity and division.

He said history will judge the current generation of Kenyan leaders by how well they play their role in embracing unity and entrenching the new system of government that was ushered in by the new Constitution.

“My generation of leaders must realise the promise of this new Constitution. We must entrench devolution; we must restore the unity our fathers attained,” said the President when he addressed the national celebrations of Mashujaa Day in Machakos town.

He said unity can be achieved by building strong institutions including national political parties that are not based on tribes.

“That day will come only when we build strong national institutions — among them national political parties that truly show the face of Kenya, and which show themselves committed to the values of our national covenant,” said the President.

The President said the unity of the nation will never become complete as long as the country’s politics remains vitriolic.

The Head of State urged leaders in politics, media, business and other sectors of society to know that they have a responsibility to balance their own individual goals and the collective needs of the country to remain united.

“Kenyans rely on you to navigate this period successfully. As you pursue your own individual and collective aims, I trust that you will show the world that Kenyans can disagree politically, and yet remain a strong and united nation,” said the President.