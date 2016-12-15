Lawyer of Gabon’s Ping safe in embassy

Libreville. A lawyer for opposition leader Jean Ping thought to have gone missing is hiding in a “friendly” country’s embassy, the Gabonese politician said on Tuesday.

Ping’s party had said on Sunday that Eric Iga Iga, one of two lawyers who represented Ping in a Constitutional Court challenge to President Ali Bongo’s controversial election victory in August, had been missing for three days.

But Ping said Iga Iga, who fled after feeling “in danger”, is safe and well.

“Late during the night of Thursday, one of my lawyers, Mr Eric Iga Iga, received a visit from elements presenting themselves as belonging to the defence and security services -- more specifically the military police -- in the most completely illegal way,” Ping said in a statement.

“Feeling in danger, Mr Iga Iga chose to hide by going to look for protection from the embassy of a big, friendly country which was happy to host him until now.”

Ping’s spokesman, Jean-Gaspard Ntoutoume Ayi told AFP that Iga Iga remains in the embassy, but declined to reveal which country was hosting the lawyer.

“Mr Iga Iga has deliberately chosen to break the silence to allow this embassy to let his family know where he is,” added Ping’s statement, which thanked the embassy for offering his lawyer protection.

“I ask all those around me in this battle to remain vigilant,” warned Ping. Ping has been calling himself the president-elect of Gabon since contesting the official results of the August 27 election that gave Bongo victory.

He called for a recount but that was rejected by Gabon’s top court.