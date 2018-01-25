Thursday, January 25, 2018

Make use of African rights court: call

African Court of Human and People’s Rights

African Court of Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) 

In Summary

Some of them wondered why some cases of human rights violations were taken to the Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal (ICC) while there were ample facilities in Arusha.

Advertisement
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha. Civic leaders from Kenya admitted on Wednesday the African Court of Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) has not been put full use.

Some of them wondered why some cases of human rights violations were taken to the Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal (ICC) while there were ample facilities in Arusha. Newly elected members of Kirinyaga County Assembly, currently visiting Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions, said the African Court was not much known beyond the African Union (AU) circles. “More efforts should be made to make this court known to the people especially in East Africa,” said the Speaker of the Assembly Githanda Wachira after a tour of AfCHPR yesterday. He challenged the Court to link up with human rights organisations and allied bodies such as the media in order to make “such high profile judicial institution on top gear”. Deputy Speaker Joel Waguru hastened to say there was no need for Kenya to take suspects of its 2007/2008 post election violence to the Hague “while we have the African Court here”. He said civic leaders in Kenya can help push for their government to sign the declaration that allowed individuals and non-governmental organizations to file cases before AfCHPR. Although Kenya is among the 30 AU member countries which have signed and ratified the protocol that established the African Court, it is yet to sign the declaration so far penned by only eight states, including Tanzania.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Sugu, co-accused start to defend themselves

Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi, alias Sugu, and Chadema’s Southern Highlands Zone secretary, Mr

Sugu case: Defence lawyers resign as Magistrate remains adamant

Lawyers, representing the Mbeya Urban Member of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition

  • News
    Sugu: This is why I reject magistrate  
  • News
    ‘Sugu’, co-accused reject magistrate  
  • News
    Tanzania journalists’ union calls for speedy search of Azory  
  • News
    Organisation boosts HIV/Aids fight with donates Sh70m computers  