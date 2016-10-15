Medical delivery drones take flight over Rwanda

Kigali. “Three, two, one, launch!” And with that, catapulted from a ramp, the small fixed-wing drone buzzes into the air towards its pre-programmed destination, the Kabgayi hospital two kilometres away.

On Friday Rwanda inaugurated a drone operation that its backers hope will kickstart a revolution in the supply of medical care in rural parts of Africa, in the first instance by delivering batches of blood to 21 clinics in the west of the country.

Maternal mortality rates in Africa are among the highest in the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), largely due to postpartum haemorrhage caused by lack of access to simple blood transfusions.

Rwanda is no exception, and the situation here is worsened by the topography of a country dubbed “the land of a thousand hills” as well as intense seasonal rains making the transport of blood by road often long and difficult.

Blood “is a very precious commodity so you cannot just stock a lot of it in every single heath centre,” said Keller Rinaudo, CEO of Zipline, a California-based robotics company that designed the 15 drones and the base housing them in Muhanga, 50 kilometres west of the capital Kigali.

Rinaudo hopes his drone delivery system will “allow the Rwandan government to instantly deliver life-saving transfusions to any citizen in the country in 15 to 30 minutes.”