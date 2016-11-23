Nigeria declares 55 Boko Haram commanders wanted

Abuja. Nigerian military has unveiled photographs of 55 Boko Haram terrorists declared wanted, raising the total so far to 257.

It had earlier declared 202 insurgents wanted in two batches in 2015.

Unveiling the photographs on Monday, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin, called on Nigerians to join in the search for the terrorists. Gen Olonisakin said the counter insurgency was a field operation which required adequate awareness by the stakeholders.

“With this launch of additional photographs of wanted Boko Haram terrorists, it is hoped that the public and other peace loving citizens will provide useful information that will aid in riding the society of these terrorists and criminal elements,’’ he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, had noted that many of the 202 terrorists earlier declared wanted had either been killed or arrested during operations.

“We have earlier in the course of our campaigns against the insurgents from late 2015 published two editions, comprising 202 individuals that have been identified, key members of the Boko Haram insurgents.

“In the course of our counter insurgency operations, quite a significant number of these wanted terrorists have either been killed or arrested.

“Those arrested have been providing useful information that has assisted the Nigerian army undertake successful operations,’’ he said.

Lt-Gen Buratai called on Nigerians and the media with information about the suspects to provide it, saying it would be treated with “utmost confidentiality’’.