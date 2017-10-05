Police 'rapes' minor in cell

By By Stella Cherono

Nairobi. Police in Murang'a are investigating an officer linked to defilement of a minor inside police cells.

The officer is suspected to have defiled the 14-year-old at the Murang’a Police Station, and thrown a condom he had used to the roof of the station’s toilets.

PROBE

An inmate who witnessed the officer clean himself and throw the latex took his frustration to social media, prompting the authorities to investigate the matter.

On Sunday, the station OCS Job Njiru ordered investigations into the matter, leading the officer’s arrest.

He was arrested by two of his colleagues and taken to toMurang’a Sub-County Hospital for medical examination.

“The used condom that was retrieved from the top of the roof has been preserved in the laboratory at the hospital where it is expected to be taken to the Government Chemist so that the extracts can be used for DNA analysis,” a report from the police station indicated.

DISPUTE

But Murang'a police chief Johnston Nimo on Thursday denied the arrest of the officer, saying the matter "is still under investigation".

He said there were two policemen on duty on the night the girl was defiled and both are being treated as suspects.

MrNimo also disputed the age of the victim, saying she is 17 not 14.

Under the Kenyan Constitution, anybody below 18 is a minor.

The girl was arrested and thrown into the cells for allegedly stealing students' clothes from a washing line at Murang'a University.

CONDOM

The incident, booked under OB number 40/02/10/2017, has been handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Meanwhile, the witness who posted about the incident on social media has taken to the same platform to reveal that he had received several threats to his life.

Jeff Nelson G’s post on Facebook indicated that he had been arrested on Friday last week for creating disturbance in a police station, resisting arrest and obstructing the police in their line of duty.

“We were six in the male cells and a juvenile in the ladies’ cells who had been booked in for stealing,” he said.

The witness said, “On Saturday night, a male cop who seems to be in his 30s walked in and switched the lights off. He then proceeded to the ladies’ cells where the juvenile had been locked in alone. I peeped through the cells door and I could hear some murmurs and movement

THREATS

“I spent about ten minutes there only to see the same cop walking out zipping up his trousers. He then proceeds to a tap near the toilets, pulls out the spent condom, cleans himself n (and) throws the dirt above the toilets roof. He then goes back to the OB desk and comes back with a roll of toilet paper and hands it to the girl,” he wrote.

He said that he alerted the police officer that he had seen what he had done.

The officer, he said, started being kind to him.

BAIL

“I managed to interrogate the young girl who tells me that the cop promised to bail her out if she gave in to his demands.

“Early this morning, the cop checked out of duty n left without a word. I was released at around 10am n (and), as I left, the young girl was still in the cells faced with even more problems than just her case,” he said.