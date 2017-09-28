Police imposter shot dead in Nairobi

Nairobi.A police impostor was shot dead early Thursday after he was caught robbing members of the public in Shaurimoyo, Nairobi.

The fake policeman, dressed in a jungle green police sweater, police boots and a handcuff porch was gunned down by police officers who were on patrol at 5.30am.

Buruburu OCPD, Geoffrey Maiyek said police officers on patrol were alerted by members of the public, about a gang of three which was robbing members of the public in Majengo Slums.

“They responded and came into contact with the three and upon challenging them, they fired at the officers who responded and fatally injured one unknown male adult,” Mr Maiyek said.

FAKE PAPERS

Police, he said, seized a homemade pistol, pocket phone, a phone, a tablet and an imitation of Administration Police Service certificate.

The incident comes just a day after Kenya Revenue Authority officials and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations interrogated a man found with three corporate staff identity cards.

The man, Gordwins Agutu was arrested at Kiboro School in Kayole Division, as members of the public he allegedly duped pounced on him.

He was found with a Kenya Police Service identity card, which showed that he worked for the Criminal Investigations Department, a Kenya Revenue Authority Staff Card and another belonging to the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

In the fake Kenya Police Staff Card Gordwins identified himself as a Senior Superintendent of Police SSP. Never mind that the Criminal Investigations Department he purports to be working for, changed its name to Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION

Mr Agutu in the KPPB card, indicated that he works at the Pharmavigilance and Surveillance Department, which is usually in charge of cracking down on fake and contraband medicine.

At KRA, the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday and detained at the Kayole police station, ranked himself as the Assistant Commissioner of Tax Surveillance.

Sources at KRA said the authority had written to the DCI and the Central Bank, requesting for investigations into all transactions that have been done by the impostor.

Yesterday, Kayole OCPD, Joseph Gichangi confirmed the man had been arrested and that investigations were underway.

“Once we are done with the investigations and complainants have given us information about him, we will arraign him in court,” Mr Gichangi said.

Kenyans took to social media to express their shock about the man, while sharing pictures of his identity cards.

“This is the luckiest man in Kenya he works in two government institutions and one parastatal concurrently while some of us are jobless with not even a sweet vending machine business to our names,” one user noted.

Another one said; “He is a superintendent, works with Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board, he is a Taxman all at the same time. If this is true, this guy deserves a medal,”

This incident comes just a week after the arrest of a police impostor who lived in police quarters at the Uhuru Camp for six months without being detected.

The man identified as Kennedy Mojong Ekale, 26, even had full AP uniform including jungle trousers, camouflage jacket, Jungle shirt, a red belt, a lanyard, a jungle hat and a raincoat. He also had two T-shirts.