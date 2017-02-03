Police rescue suspected serial rapist

Kampala. Police rescued a Rwandan national from a mob after he was allegedly caught attempting to rape a woman.

Habib Uwimana was clobbered by angry residents who accused him of raping 10 women in one month. He cheated death when residents allegedly caught him as he tried to rape a woman at around 5am on Wednesday. He was arrested by police in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima said Mr Uwimana waylaid and attempted to rape the woman who was going to Kampala.

“The woman was brave and fought back. As the scuffle was ongoing, her son came and they overpowered the suspect. The residents converged and pelted stones at the suspect. Police arrived in time upon a tipoff and rescued him,” Mr Kayima said.

Mr Kayima quoted the residents as saying Mr Uwimana had been waylaying women and raping them and sometimes would break into homes of old women and raping them, especially those sleeping alone in houses. He said the residents launched a hunt for him but he disappeared.

“The residents took no chance when they got him. By the time police arrived at the scene, Uwimana was oozing blood and he could have been killed had we delayed a little longer,” Mr Kayima said.

Uwimana, according to Mr Kayima, was taken to Mulago Hospital in critical condition. Police were preparing rape charges against him.