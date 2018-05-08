Tuesday, May 8, 2018

S.Africa film-maker killed by giraffe on game reserve

 

Johannesburg. A South African film-maker was killed by a giraffe while filming on a reserve outside Johannesburg, the game lodge’s owner has said, adding that he died after being air-lifted to hospital. The giraffe hit Carlos Carvalho in the head at the Glen Afric Country Lodge in North West province. “When Carlos was standing in front of the giraffe, the animal spread its legs, bent its neck and swung its head at Carlos,” Richard Brooker, whose family owns the lodge, told the Netwerk24 Afrikaans news website. (AFP)

The giraffe, called Gerald, “did nothing wrong,” Brooker said. Callacrew, a South African film production agency, said Carvalho died on Wednesday night. (AFP)

