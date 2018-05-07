Monday, May 7, 2018

Sierra Leone holds first national cleanup day

 

Freetown. Sierra Leone on Saturday held its first “national cleaning day” under new President Julius Maada Bio as part of a campaign to improve hygiene and the work rate of civil servants. In the capital Freetown’s largest slum Kroo Bay hundreds of men and women sifted through tons of household rubbish and plastic waste that had been clogging the drainage system. Trader Adama Kamara who lives in the slum said he was pleased that President Bio was trying to improve the environment “because our country is too dirty”. So much household waste is dumped in gutters that they constantly become blocked causing flooding during the rains, he said. “After the cleaning, the water can now easily flow through the drainage and empty into the sea,” he added. (AFP)

