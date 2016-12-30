Speaker’s key ruling calms Election Bill seas in Kenya

Nairobi. The Senate on Wednesday shelved debate on the contentious amendments to electoral laws until relevant public views have been taken into account, raising hopes for a compromise on an issue that had threatened to ignite chaos in the country.

Speaker Ekwee Ethuro directed the Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights to invite human rights lobbies, members of the public and other stakeholders to air their opinions and table a report in the Senate on January 4 — the very day that Cord had threatened to begin nationwide mass protests over the laws — so as to give room to the bi-partisan committee process.

This signalled the possibility of the Raila Odinga-led coalition shelving its plans to hold demonstrations against the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2016, which was gleefully passed by Jubilee Party Members of Parliament in a chaotic National Assembly sitting last Thursday, prompting a walk-out by their Cord counterparts.