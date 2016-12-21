Sudanese govt downplays impact of civil disobedience

Khartoum. The Sudanese government has downplayed the impact of the civil disobedience called by civil society activists and opposition parties on Monday.

The ruling National Congress party spokesman, Mr Ammar Bashari, told the Africareview that the disobedience on its first day had ‘’zero per cent” impact. Mr Bashari stressed that work went on normally in the public and private institutions.

‘’Those activists want to drag our country to the same fate as the Arab Spring countries. Let them look at Syria and Yemen to appreciate that we are better off despite the economic difficulties we face,’’ he explained.

The Sudanese Council of Ministers said in a press release on Monday that public servants turned up for work as usual.

However, civil society activists said the disobedience was on course to achieving its goals.

Social-media activists issued calls for widespread civil disobedience to protest a recent government decision to lift subsidies on fuel, electricity and medicine.

The committee of the civil disobedience said in statement issued on its page on the Facebook that the strike was noticeable, especially in the traffic flow in Khartoum.

A number of Sudanese opposition parties and rebel groups have reportedly thrown their weight behind the protest calls.