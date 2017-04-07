Tanzania, Uganda sign energy, civil aviation agreement

By By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Tanzania and Uganda have signed an agreement to cooperate in energy and civil aviation sectors during a joint partnership committee (JPC) meeting, which was concluded in Arusha on Wednesday.

The minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, and his Ugandan counterpart Sam Kutesa, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect. Under the MoU, the two countries have agreed to implement the hydro-power project to generate 14MW at Kikagati/Murongo.

They have also agreed to cooperate in civil aviation.

“The signing of the agreement will improve our relation with Uganda although it has been delayed since the JPC was established in 2007 in Uganda,” said Dr Mahiga.

According to a statement released yesterday by the ministry during the meeting, the two countries are expected to sign six more agreements. However, they didn’t sign any agreement on cooperations in four other sectors because discussions are still ongoing.

The sectors include the railway, marine transport, broadcasting and defence. The statement further says that agreements on the four sectors are expected to be signed during the East Africa Community (EAC) heads of states summit, which will be held in Dar es Salaam later this month.