Tests show no hidden Tutankhamun chambers

Cairo. Egypt’s antiquities ministry said on Monday that tests had debunked a theory that there are hidden chambers next to the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings. Experts used ground penetrating radar (GPR) which provided “conclusive evidence of the non-existence of hidden chambers adjacent to or inside Tutankhamun’s tomb,” the ministry said in a statement. More details will be announced in a speech later in the day by the head of an Italian scientific team, Francesco Porcelli, of the Polytechnic University in Turin. (AFP)