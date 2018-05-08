Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Turnout low in Tunisia’s first free municipal polls

Tunis. Tunisia held its first free municipal elections Sunday but only one in three eligible voters cast ballots, reflecting frustration at the slow pace of change since the 2011 revolution in the cradle of the Arab Spring. The election has been touted as another milestone on the road to democracy in the North African country, which has been praised for its transition from decades of dictatorship. But Tunisia has struggled with persistent political, security and economic problems as well as corruption since the revolution, and turnout was just 33.7 per cent. (AFP)

