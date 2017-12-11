Monday, December 11, 2017

Uganda: House committee approves Age Limit Bill

 

In Summary

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee members endorsed the most sweeping constitutional changes since 2005, with 18 votes— taking a significant leap forward as 10th Parliament seeks to increase presidential term from five to seven years.

Kampala. A Ugandan parliamentary committee has approved changes aimed at scrapping presidential age limit.

Although Article 105 (1), which provides for a five-year presidential term, was not among the proposed constitutional amendments, the Monitor understands that a polarised committee retreat on Friday approved a seven-year presidential term and recommended a referendum.

President Yoweri Museveni has since backed a seven-year term and the age limit removal.

