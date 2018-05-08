Uganda drops treason charges

Kampala. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Mike Chibita, has dropped treason charges against 19 Muslim suspects who have been on remand at Luzira prison since 2014. According to a withdrawal letter dated March 23, 2018, the DPP says he is no longer interested in prosecuting the suspects and asked presiding High Court judge, Wilson Masalu Musene, to set them free. While presenting this letter to court this morning, state prosecutor Thomas Jatiko, dispelled fears that the suspects will be re-arrested soon after their release; describing such fears as mere speculations from the defence team. Even after listening to the testimony of 9 witnesses, Justice Masalu has had no option but to release the suspects. The 19 suspects include; Aisha Nakasibante who is also a sister in-law to Uganda’s Austrian based cardiologist, Dr Aggrey Kiyingi. (NMG)