Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Ugandan driver on the run after Kampala bus accident

 

Bundibugyo. At least nine people were injured in a road accident on Monday morning when a driver of the Link bus failed to control it and rolled several times at Chabhi village located between Nyahuka Trading Centre and Bundibugyo Town Council. The Kampala-bound bus Reg. No. UAQ 240 was enroute to Kampala.

The head of traffic police in Bundibugyo, Mr David Habarurema said preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by reckless driving.

He said the bus driver is on the run and his name is still unknown. (NMG)     

